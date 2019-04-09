Fidelity Bank announces appointments of three new executives

Nnamdi Okonkwo
Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday announced the appointments of three new Executives by the Board of Directors as part of corporate realignment aimed at repositioning for further growth.

The bank said in Lagos that the board had approved the appointment of Gbolahan Joshua as Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer.

It also announced Obaro Odeghe, as Executive Director, Corporate Banking, while Hassan Imman, was appointed as the Executive Director, Northern Directorate.

The bank said that the new appointments were, however, subject to the approval of the .Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

According to the bank, Mr Gbolahan will have executive responsibilities for Operations, Technology, Digital Banking, Investor Relations, Strategy and Business Transformation.

Mr Obaro, on his part, would oversee all the bank’s corporate banking business covering energy, power, manufacturing, telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods, construction and real estate.

The bank said Mr Hassan would supervise all commercial, SME, consumer and public sector businesses in the Northern Directorate, comprising 18 states and Abuja.

It stated that the elevation of the three erstwhile General Managers to executive director positions, was consistent with its new succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

Commenting on the appointments, Nnamdi Okonkwo, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, said the bank had worked assiduously at proactively preparing people and growing talents and leadership.

“Over the years, we have worked assiduously at proactively preparing our people and growing the talents and leadership pool in the bank, so that when opportunities arise, we do not always have to look outside.

“I am most delighted that our three new EDs were all appointed from within,” Mr Okonkwo said.

Mr Gbolahan, a Chartered Accountant, attended Kings College, Lagos and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

He has 20 years of comprehensive experience across various areas of Assurance and Banking, including Operations, Technology, Digital Banking, Strategy, Business Transformation, Finance, Treasury, Mergers and Acquisitions.

Also, Mr Obaro attended Edo College, Benin City and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture and an MBA.

He has gained exposures from top global educational and professional institutions, including Harvard, Wharton and Kelloggs.

Mr Obaro has 24 years of banking experience across various areas of banking, including Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, SMEs, Consumer Banking, Institutional Banking, Trade Finance and Operations.

On his part, Mr Hassan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and has two Masters’ Degrees and an MBA.

He has attended programmes in Harvard, Stanford, Wharton and other leading international educational and professional institutions.

Mr Hassan also has 25 years of comprehensive experience across various areas of banking, including commercial banking, consumer banking, SMEs, institutional banking, trade finance, operations, treasury and risk management.

(NAN)

