Nigeria’s generated electricity drops to 3,522 megawatts

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) say they released 3,522 megawatts of electricity into the national grid on April 7.

GenCos made this known in their daily energy report released on Monday.

They said the electricity released by the GenCos, comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, was down by 657.07 megawatts from the figure released on Saturday.

They said that 202.70 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure while 1,771 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

GenCos said 100 megawatts was dropped due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure while 2,369.30 megawatts was dropped due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said 150 megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.1 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution, and transmission infrastructure.

The report, however, showed that the peak generation attained on the day was 4,190 megawatts. (NAN)