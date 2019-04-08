Nigeria’s generated electricity drops to 3,522 megawatts

High tension electric powerlines
High tension electric powerlines

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) say they released 3,522 megawatts of electricity into the national grid on April 7.

GenCos made this known in their daily energy report released on Monday.

They said the electricity released by the GenCos, comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, was down by 657.07 megawatts from the figure released on Saturday.

They said that 202.70 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure while 1,771 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

GenCos said 100 megawatts was dropped due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure while 2,369.30 megawatts was dropped due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said 150 megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.1 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution, and transmission infrastructure.

The report, however, showed that the peak generation attained on the day was 4,190 megawatts. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.