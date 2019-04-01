Emir Sanusi, Dangote, others present as Access Bank unveils new logo

Related News

Access Bank Plc on Sunday officially announced the launching of its operation as a new entity by unveiling its new logo after its merger with Diamond Bank.

Following the legal completion of the merger on March 19, the newly launched Access Bank is now one entity, with 28,000 staff across 600 branches and 29 million customers worldwide, the bank said.

Present at the launch held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos was the Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II; the founder of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote; the founder of Diamond PLC, Pascal Dozie, among others.

While speaking at the launch, the Group Chief Executive of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said the merger is irreversible.

Mr Wigwe, who thanked the founder of Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie, for handing his bank over to them, added that the merger would create the finest brand in the banking industry.

“What we want to do is to take the youthfulness, vibrancy of Diamond and merge it with the financial strength and trust in Access to create an institution that will be commendable not only in Nigeria but in Africa,” Mr Wigwe said.

Mr Dangote commended the unrelenting passion of Mr Wigwe and his co-pioneer, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in creating the new entity.

“The real bank which is Access bank is a bank with no struggle today, they know how to wire anything and I won’t be surprised if they take over a bank outside Nigeria.”

The Emir of Kano, while giving his address, said he was not surprised with the new creation because he has watched Access Bank evolve with amazing technologies and strategies over the past years.

He regarded the new entity as one that would be a foremost institution in Africa and beyond.

Mr Wigwe said the dream of changing the face of banking in Nigeria and Africa started in 2002 with his partner, Mr Aig-Imoukhuede.

With Diamond Bank’s 19 million customers and Access Bank’s 10 million, Mr Wigwe said the merger would create a new institution which would be beyond banking, customers focused, digitally led and operate on a global space and scope.