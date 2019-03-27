Lloyd’s of London suffers 1 billion pound loss due to natural catastrophes

Lloyds of London's headquarters is seen in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Lloyds of London's headquarters is seen in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The Lloyd’s of London insurance market recorded a loss of one billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in 2018 due to major natural catastrophes such as hurricanes and wildfires, it said on Wednesday.

Lloyd’s, which started life in Edward Lloyd’s coffee house in 1688, insures complex risks from oil rigs to footballers’ legs. It houses around 80 member syndicates and its results are an aggregate of its members’ financial performance.

The market suffered a two billion pound loss in 2017.

Major claims totalled 2.9 billion pounds as a result of hurricanes in the United States, a typhoon in Japan and Californian wildfires, Lloyd’s said in a statement, compared with 4.5 billion in 2017.

Lloyd’s’ combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, strengthened to 104.5 per cent from 114 per cent. A level above 100 per cent indicates a loss.

Lloyd’s last year introduced more stringent underwriting requirements of its members.

“We expect these actions to deliver progressive performance improvement across the market beginning in 2019,” Chief Executive, John Neal, said in a statement.

Lloyd’s announced an action plan on Tuesday in response to a Bloomberg News report of sexual harassment in the market.

It will add two women to its nominations committee and made a commitment to hear the accounts of the women in the Bloomberg article in a safe and confidential space.

It has also introduced a number of policies, including sanctions and potential life bans on entering its City tower.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.