Prices of food stuff drop in February – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the average price of some selected food items in the country decreased in February.

NBS said this in its “Selected Food Price Watch (February 2019)’’ report released on its website.

It said the average price of one dozen of medium sized agric egg decreased from N469.85 in January to N464.27 in February.

The bureau said price of a dozen of medium sized egg decreased year-on-year by 10.55 per cent and month-on-month by 1.19 per cent in the period under review.

It said the average price of a piece of medium sized agric egg increased year-on-year by 2.33 per cent and month-on-month by 0.12 per cent to N42.23 in February from N42.18 in January.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato decreased year-on-year by -3.97 per cent and month-on-month by -3.38per cent to N256.50 in February from N265.49 recorded in January.

It said the average price of one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased year-on-year by 0.23 per cent and month-on-month by -0.45 per cent to N364.38 in February from N366.04 in January.

“Similarly, the average price of one kilogramme of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -10.56 per cent and month-on month by -2.24 per cent to N206.48 in February from N211.21 in January ,’’ it added.

The NBS said in arriving at the report, field work was done by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.

(NAN)