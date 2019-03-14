GENCOs release 4,438 megawatts of electricity

Electricity Pole
Electricity Pole

Electricity generating companies in Nigeria released an average of 4,438 megawatts of power into the national grid on Wednesday, a daily energy report has said.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

It stated that the energy released by the companies was down by 4.82 megawatts from the figure delivered on Tuesday.

It, however, indicated that 1,818 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report said that unavailability of transmission infrastructure also accounted for non-generation of 42.7 megawatt during the period.

Similarly, it said 1,497 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.6billion on Wednesday to factors such as insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said the dominant constraint for Wednesday’s generation was unavailability of gas.

It said that the peak generation attained on the day was 4,860 megawatts.

(NAN)

