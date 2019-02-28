Qatar Airways suspends plan for new flights to Africa due to boycott

Qatar Airplane used to illustrate the story.
Qatar Airplane used to illustrate the story.

Qatar Airways has suspended plans to add new destinations in Africa due to a blockade imposed on Doha by four Arab states, the National Carrier said on Wednesday.

“Due to the unjust blockade against Qatar, we had to suspend some planned new destinations especially in West and Central Africa,’’ the airline said in a tweet.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, transportation and economic links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting and funding terrorists, a charge that Doha denies.

Regional and international bids to resolve the dispute have fizzled out without success.

In 2018 the airline reported a 69-million-dollar loss in the 12 months until the end of March 2018, describing it as “the most challenging year’’ in its history. (dpa/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.