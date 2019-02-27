Naira appreciates marginally against dollar at parallel market

Related News

The Naira on Wednesday gained N1 to exchange at N358 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, stronger than N359 traded on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N408, respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N470 and N408, respectively.

At the investors window, the naira exchanged at N361.18 to the dollar, while market turnover stood at 1259.53 million dollars.

(NAN)