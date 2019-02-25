NSE: Indices record 0.57 per cent growth

Related News

Activities resumed for the week on Monday on an upward trend with the market indicators increasing by 0.57 per cent, as traders await outcome of presidential polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation rose by N69 billion or 0.57 per cent to close at N12.194 trillion against N12.125 trillion on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Shares Index which opened at 32,515.52 inched 184.60 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 32,700.12.

An analyais of the price movement chart shows that Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N3.20 to close at N83.20 per share.

Mobil followed with a gain of N2 to close at N180, while Dangote Flour increased by N1 to close at N11.05 per share.

NASCON added 65k to close at N18.90, while Dangote Sugar gained 50k to close at N15.50 per share.

On the other hand, Total recorded the highest loss dropping by N5 to close at N190 per share.

Flour Mills trailed with a loss of 20k to close at N20, while Access Bank lost 5k to close at N6.35 per share.

FBN Holdings also dipped 5k to close at N8.30, while PZ Cusson was down by 5k to close at N12.30 per share.

Nigerian Breweries dominated the activity chart, accounting for 42.71 million shares worth N3.85 billion.

Diamond Bank followed with an account of 30.79 million shares valued at N75.49 million, while Access Bank Plc traded 20.71 million shares worth N131.39 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 15.03 million shares valued at N34.41 million, while FCMB Group traded 15.03 million shares worth N34.41 million.

In all, volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 219.81 million shares valued at N5.55 billion in 2,999 deals.

This was against the 221.47 million shares worth N2.24 billion traded in 2,659 deals on Friday.

(NAN)