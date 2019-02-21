Nigeria’s VAT collection rose 8.96% in 2018 fourth quarter — NBS

Revenue House, Abuja [Photo: Legal Forms]
Revenue House, Abuja [Photo: Legal Forms]

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says revenue generated from Value Added Tax (VAT) increased by 8.96 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The NBS announced the figure in a sectoral distribution of value-added tax report for the fourth quarter, 2018 posted on the bureau’s website posted in Abuja.

It said the figure increased from N273.50 billion in the third quarter to N298.01 billion in the fourth quarter.

It also stated that the figure generated in the quarter was higher than N266.73 billion recorded in the second quarter of the same year, representing 8.96 per cent Increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 17.28% Year-on-Year.

The bureau noted that the manufacturing sector generated the highest amount of VAT with N28.82 billion, closely followed by Professional Services and Commercial and Trading both generating N24.12bn and N16.02 bn respectively.

It said that the mining sector generated the least closely followed by Pharmaceutical, Soaps & Toiletries and Chemical, Paints and Allied Industries with N35.75 million, N209.33 million and N258.39 million generated respectively.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Out of the total amount generated in Q4 2018, N138.42bn was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N47.89bn was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N111.71bn was generated as NCS-Import VAT,” the report said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.