NSE: Trading sways southward, down by 0.14 per cent

Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE)
Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE)

The Nigerian bourse swayed southward on Thursday dropping marginally by 0.14 per cent, amid profit taking ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Specifically, the All-Share Index lost 45.40 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 32,568.65 compared with 32,614.05 recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.162 trillion lost N17 billion or 0.14 per cent to close at N12.145 trillion.

International Breweries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N2.75 to close at N26.25 per share.

Zenith International Bank trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N25.30, while PZ Cussons declined by 30k to close at N12.35 per share.

Dangote Flour dropped 25k to close at N9.70, while UACN depreciated by 20k to close at N8.80 per share.

Okowa Campaign AD

On the other hand, Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table with a gain of 60k to close at N193 per share.

GlaxosmithKline came second with 45k to close at N12, while Fidson Healthcare gained 25k to close at N4.95 per share.

Ecobank Transnational added 25k to close at N6.50 per share.

NAN also reports that the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 220.61 million shares worth N2.24 billion in 4,327 deals.

This was against a turnover of 443.78 million shares valued at N5.64 billion transacted in 4,697 deals on Wednesday.

Transcorp was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 24.73 million shares worth N36.16 million.

FCMB Group followed with an account of 19.22 million shares valued at N43.89 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 16.53 million shares worth N630.23 million.

Zenith Bank sold 15.67 million shares worth N402.21 million, while Access Bank traded 14.29 million shares valued at N91.01 million.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.