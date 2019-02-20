Naira gains marginally against dollar

A Bureau De Change, BDCs, operator
A Bureau De Change, BDCs, operator

The Naira on Wednesday gained 26 Kobo to exchange at N362.04 to the dollar at the investors (I & E) window.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had previously closed at N363.3 at the window on Tuesday.

Market turnover at the window stood at 397.32 million dollars.

The naira traded flat at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N471 and N410, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N471 and N410.

Traders told NAN that the market was witnessing low patronage, which they attributed to the election week.

Okowa Campaign AD

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market hovering around N360 to the dollar.

The CBN continued its weekly intervention at the market on Tuesday with the injection of 210 million dollars. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.