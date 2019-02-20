Naira gains marginally against dollar

Related News

The Naira on Wednesday gained 26 Kobo to exchange at N362.04 to the dollar at the investors (I & E) window.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had previously closed at N363.3 at the window on Tuesday.

Market turnover at the window stood at 397.32 million dollars.

The naira traded flat at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N471 and N410, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N471 and N410.

Traders told NAN that the market was witnessing low patronage, which they attributed to the election week.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market hovering around N360 to the dollar.

The CBN continued its weekly intervention at the market on Tuesday with the injection of 210 million dollars. (NAN)