NSE: Market indices improve by 0.12 per cent

nigerian_stock_exchange
Nigeria Stock Exchange

The market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday recorded marginal growth of 0.12 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.087 trillion rose by N15 billion or 0.12 per cent to close at N12.102 trillion.

The All-Share Index also improved by 39.77 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 32,453.69 against 32,413.92 achieved on Wednesday.

Unilever led the gainers’ table during the day with N3 to close at N47 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N1 to close at N191, while PZ added 65k to close at N12.65 per share.

Lafarge Africa gained 40k to close at N13.40, while UACN garnered 30k to close at N9.60 per share.

Okowa Campaign AD

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss, dropping by N1 to close at N80 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria trailed with loss of 55k to close at N6.30, while Flour Mills lost 45k to close at N20.75 per share.

Dangote Flour shed 40k to close at N8.35, while Oando declined by 30k to close at N5.50 per share.

However, the volume of shares transacted dropped by 10 per cent, while the value dipped by 12.03 per cent.

Consequently, investors bought and sold 423.38 million shares worth N3.73 billion in 4,417 deals.

This was in contrast with 470.39 million shares valued at N4.24 billion exchanged in 5,858 deals on Wednesday.

Diamond Bank recorded the highest volume of shares, trading 97.16 million shares worth N233.17 million.

Transcorp followed with an account of 41.13 million shares valued at N68.10 million, while Zenith Bank sold 40.29 million shares valued at N997.07 million.

Access Bank exchanged 39.67 million shares worth N263.84 million, while Veritas Capital traded 38.84 million shares valued at N8.51 million.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.