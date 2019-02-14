NSE: Market indices improve by 0.12 per cent

Related News

The market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday recorded marginal growth of 0.12 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.087 trillion rose by N15 billion or 0.12 per cent to close at N12.102 trillion.

The All-Share Index also improved by 39.77 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 32,453.69 against 32,413.92 achieved on Wednesday.

Unilever led the gainers’ table during the day with N3 to close at N47 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N1 to close at N191, while PZ added 65k to close at N12.65 per share.

Lafarge Africa gained 40k to close at N13.40, while UACN garnered 30k to close at N9.60 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss, dropping by N1 to close at N80 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria trailed with loss of 55k to close at N6.30, while Flour Mills lost 45k to close at N20.75 per share.

Dangote Flour shed 40k to close at N8.35, while Oando declined by 30k to close at N5.50 per share.

However, the volume of shares transacted dropped by 10 per cent, while the value dipped by 12.03 per cent.

Consequently, investors bought and sold 423.38 million shares worth N3.73 billion in 4,417 deals.

This was in contrast with 470.39 million shares valued at N4.24 billion exchanged in 5,858 deals on Wednesday.

Diamond Bank recorded the highest volume of shares, trading 97.16 million shares worth N233.17 million.

Transcorp followed with an account of 41.13 million shares valued at N68.10 million, while Zenith Bank sold 40.29 million shares valued at N997.07 million.

Access Bank exchanged 39.67 million shares worth N263.84 million, while Veritas Capital traded 38.84 million shares valued at N8.51 million.

(NAN)