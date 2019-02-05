Oil edges up as market eyes tighter supply

OPEC
OPEC [PHOTO CREDIT: Zero Hedge]

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday buoyed by expectations of tightening global supply due to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and production cuts led by OPEC.

But, disappointing U.S. factory data weighed on the market which on Monday saw U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude reach 2019 highs as concern about the global economy persisted.

WTI futures were at 54.65 dollars per barrel at 0810 GMT, up nine cents or 0.16 per cent. They touched their highest level in more than two months at 55.75 dollars the previous day.

International Brent crude futures were at 62.56 dollars a barrel, up five cents or 0.08 per cent.

Analysts said U.S. sanctions on Venezuela had focused market attention on tighter global supplies.

“Fresh U.S. sanctions on the country could see 0.5-1 per cent of global supply curtailed,” said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Okowa Campaign AD

The sanctions will sharply limit oil transactions between Venezuela and other countries and are similar to but slightly less extensive than those imposed on Iran last year, experts said on Friday after looking at details posted by the Treasury Department.

A flotilla loaded with about seven million barrels of Venezuelan oil has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, some holding cargoes bought ahead of the latest U.S. sanctions and others whose buyers are weighing whom to pay, according to traders, shippers and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Meanwhile, oil supply from the OPEC fell in January by the largest amount in two years, a Reuters survey found.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group’s supply-cutting pact while Iran, Libya and Venezuela registered involuntary declines.

Russia is fully complying with its pledge to cut oil production gradually, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, adding that production fell by 47,000 barrels per day in January from October.

Weighing on oil markets, U.S. government data showed new orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly fell in November, with sharp declines in demand for machinery and electrical equipment.

The global economic outlook and prospects for growth in fuel demand have been clouded by poor economic data in China and U.S.-China trade tensions.

U.S. President, Donald Trump, last week said he would meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping in coming weeks to try to settle the two countries’ dispute.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.