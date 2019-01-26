Dangote hails road construction executive order; says impact will be ‘huge’

Aliko-Dangote-1062x598
Aliko Dangote [Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Business mogul, Aliko Dangote, says the Executive Order 007 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday will make businesses run smoothly and more profitably.

Africa’s richest man also said the new order, tagged Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, will reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

Dangote Group is one of six companies selected to construct 19 federal roads in the pilot phase of the new scheme.

The companies will enjoy tax credit to finance the construction of key economic roads.

Speaking with State House correspondents Friday after the signing ceremony, Mr Dangote said the impact is huge because “as we speak today all of you know the deplorable conditions of roads in Nigeria”.

“This order will allow private sector to use their capital, their knowhow and also their efficiency in terms of delivering roads in time.

Okowa Campaign AD

“It is not going to be business as usual, when you look at Abuja-Lokoja that road started by the administration of President Obasanjo up till today is still ongoing, it might still be ongoing in the next five years because it is very difficult to deliver roads based on budgets,” he said.

Mr Dangote said based on the new order the Nigerian government will be saving billions of naira.

“As we speak now, what is going to happen for example by the government doing Apapa – Oshodi-Oworonshoki and Ojota roads?

“These roads alone will save people billions and billions of naira. I don’t know what other companies have lost but I think we, apart from losing a percentage of our profitability, we have actually lost more than N20 billion naira in the last one year paying demurrage because we have not been able to remove our goods from the ports,” he said?

Mr Dangote said the order will allow such firms “to quickly go and build that road, now you will not see trucks littered all over in Lagos, so this will help quite a lot”.

Mr Dangote also said the new order will also help other motorists who are using the roads.

He, however, said the government will need to do a lot more in marketing the new scheme.

“What this means is that you will advance your taxes. You know advancing taxes is not an easy job, but some of us will like to do that so that the infrastructure can be provided and it will help us to make more money in our businesses.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.