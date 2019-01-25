I may vie for World Bank Presidency, Okonjo-Iweala says

Related News

Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says she may join the race for the presidency of the World Bank if she is nominated to vie for the exalted office.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, a development economist, rose to the position of the Managing Director (Operations) of the Bretton-Wood institution after 25-years. She spoke to CNN’s Richard Quest in an interview on Thursday during the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained author and entrepreneur said if the right people come up with her nomination, she would not mind giving a go at the top World Bank job.

In line with recent guidelines for the selection of a new president, nominations may be made by Executive Directors or Governors through their Executive Directors. Candidates must also be nationals of the bank’s member countries.

“I know that, because I contested (in the same position) the last time in 2012, and many people were asking that question,” Mrs Okonjo-Iweala said in response to a question by Mr Quest if she was considering joining the race.

“It is a shareholder’s decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate me. If the right person were to nominate me, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes!”

“I’m very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I’m enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like,” she said.

The World Bank Group on Thursday said it has commenced a process that will lead to the selection of a new president.

Following the shock announcement of the resignation of the incumbent president of the Group, Jim Yong Kim, effective February 1, 2019, the World Bank unfolded the process that would herald a new president.

The executive directors affirmed the board’s commitment to an open, merit-based and transparent selection process.

It also agreed candidates should be committed to the implementation of the Forward Look and the capital package agreement as articulated in the Sustainable Financing for Sustainable Development Paper.

The criteria spelt out for prospective candidates include a proven track record of leadership; the experience of managing large organisations with international exposure, and a familiarity with the public sector.

In addition, the directors also ask for the ability to articulate a clear vision of the World Bank Group’s development mission; a firm commitment to and appreciation for multilateral cooperation; effective and diplomatic communication skills; impartiality and objectivity in the performance of the responsibilities of the position.

The deadline for the submission of nominations starts from “February 7 by 9 A.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will end on March 14 by 9 A.M. EST.

At the close of the nomination period, the executive directors said they would publish a shortlist of three candidates along with their consent, while formal interviews would be conducted for all the candidates with the expectation of selecting the new president before the Spring Meetings of 2019.

The president of the World Bank is also an ex-officio chair of the Board of the Executive Directors of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA).

The president is also ex-officio chair of the Board of Directors of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the Administrative Council of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala first served under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration between 2003 and 2006 as well as under Goodluck Jonathan between 2011 and 2015.

She was last year appointed alongside Robert Zoellick as new independent directors on the Board of the social media giant, Twitter Inc.

Between 2008 and 2009, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala led various World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries to tackle food crises as well as financial crisis.

She was appointed the Chair of the International Development Agency (IDA) and later a member of the Commission on Effective Development Cooperation with Africa between April and October 2008.

During her tenure as Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs Okonjo-Iweaa spearheaded the country’s drive to obtain its first ever sovereign credit rating (of BB minus) from Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s in 2006.