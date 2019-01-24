Naira loses marginally against dollar at parallel market

The Naira on Thursday lost marginally to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos exchanging at N362.5, weaker than N362 traded on Wednesday.
The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N466 and N411, respectively.
At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N466 and N411, respectively.
Trading at the investors window saw the Naira closing at N362.43 to the dollar as market turnover stood at 175.3 million dollars.
NAN reports that as political activities gather momentum, experts argue that the Naira would continue to hover around N360 to the dollar on sustained CBN interventions.
(NAN)
