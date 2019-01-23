NPA MD pledges enabling environment for maritime businesses

Related News

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Usman, has said that the authority is fully committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses to grow in the maritime sector.

She stated this on Tuesday while receiving the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp, who paid her a courtesy visit at the NPA headquarters in Lagos.

Represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Sokonte H. Davies, she called for continuous engagement on the way forward in the maritime sector.

Mr Sokonte told the ambassador that the Authority is committed to the development of Deep Seaports across Nigeria in line with the development of global economy which is about maritime.

He disclosed that efforts are on-going to increase the depth of the draught of Onne port to 11 meters as a way of encouraging bigger vessels, adding that as a pioneer in the maritime business, the Authority will always tap from the wealth of experience of the Danish government.

Earlier, the ambassador told the managing director that he has embarked on the visit as part of his efforts to promote Danish-Nigerian trade relations and attract investment to Nigeria.

Mr Kamp asserted further that besides facilitating investment in infrastructure to Nigeria, he has been mobilising Danish companies to come and invest in Nigeria, as exemplified by MAERSK Line and other companies.

The ambassador said that Danish government operates thirty commercial vessels in the Gulf of Guinea and therefore his country is concerned about security in the Nigeria maritime domain.

The envoy added that the Danish government is collaborating with NIMASA and IMO on training of marine cadets and maritime security and called on NPA to be part of this collaboration.

In his contribution, the Managing Director of MAERSK Line, Gildas Tohouo, who accompanied the Danish Ambassador thanked the management of Nigerian Ports Authority and other stakeholders for their support for Maersk Line and for efforts at increasing the depth ofOnne port.

The Maersk Managing Director, also reiterated the willingness of the company to patronise Onne Port the moment the port channel is deepened by additional one meter as being proposed, stressing that the Maersk Line Operation will eventually increase the revenue base of the port by $2 million.