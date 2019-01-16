Price of cooking gas decreased in December 2018 — NBS

Cooking gas cylinders
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased from N2,084.74 in November 2018, to N2,052.79 in December 2018.

The bureau disclosed this on its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for December 2018 released on its website on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said the price of refilling a five kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by -1.53 percent, month-on-month and -9.84 percent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Bauchi and Borno (N2,500.00), Katsina (N2,357.14) and Anambra (N2,330.77).

It said states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Enugu (N1,748.46), Gombe (N1,733.33) and Ondo (N1,731.25).

Similarly, the NBS said the average price for the refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas, however, increased from N4,242.26 in November 2018 to N4,332.06 in December 2018.

It said the price increased by 2.12 percent month-on-month and 1.63 percent year-on-year in the period under review.

“States with the highest average price for refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Cross River (N4,846.15), Akwa Ibom and Delta (N4,766.67) and Abia (N4,742.86).

“Also, states with the lowest average price for refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Lagos, (N3,922.22), Oyo (N3,900.00) and Ogun (N3,862.50).’’

Meanwhile, the bureau, in its Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch (December 2018) report, said the price of diesel increased to N221.56 in December 2018 from to N219.54 recorded in November 2018.

According to the bureau, the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 0.92 percent month-on-month and 7.25 percent year-on-year in the period under review.

It named the states with the highest average price of diesel to include Anambra (N239.41), Ebonyi (N239.00) and Sokoto (N236.00).

It said states with the lowest average price of diesel are Bayelsa (N200.00), Bauchi (N207.50) and Plateau (N209.00).

(NAN)

