Nigeria warns airlines against unauthorised charter operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to wield the big stick over charter operations by unauthorised permit holders.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye gave the warning in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Adurogboye said that any operator caught engaging in such unauthorised services forthwith, would have its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) suspended or revoked.

He said: “Consequently, the general public is hereby reminded that holders of Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Airline Operating Permit (AOP) with valid AOC are the only authorised operators to carry out Charter Operations.

“This is in line with the NCAA statutory responsibilities of safeguarding the interest of the general public and that of the investors in the aviation sector.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015 Part 18.2.3.1. states thus: No person shall use any aircraft in Nigeria for hire and reward in public transport category to provide non-scheduled or charter air service unless such a person holds an ATL or AOP issued by the authority.

“For the purpose of verification and authentication, the list of current holders with appropriate authorisation to carry out charter operations can be found on the NCAA website: www.ncaa.gov.ng.

“It, therefore, follows that members of the public transacting business with any unauthorised operators will be doing so at high risk as such operations may not have valid insurance cover.

“The NCAA will continue to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations as violation(s)will be viewed seriously,‘’ Mr Adurogboye said. (NAN)