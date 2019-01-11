Naira reverses loss, sells at N360.5 to dollar

Related News

The Naira on Friday closed trading on a positive note by reversing the marginal loss made on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira gained 50 kobo to exchange at N360.5 to the dollar at the parallel market.

The Pound Sterling was sold at N408.

At the Bureau De Change window, the dollar was sold at N360, while the Pound Sterling closed at N408.

Trading at the investors window saw the dollar closing at N364.94.

(NAN)