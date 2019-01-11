NSE: All-Share Index sustains growth by 1.06 per cent

Related News

Crucial indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday grew by 1.06 per cent, sustaining a positive outlook for the second trading day.

A breakdown of the price movement chart shows that Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table growing by N5.50 to close at N177 per share.

It was followed by Guinness with a gain of N3 to close at N66, while Forte Oil gained N1 to close at N29 per share.

CCNN appreciated by 55k to close at N20, while Dangote Flour also added 55k to close at N6.25 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index which opened at 29,517.73 inched by 312.97 points or 1.06 per cent to close at 29,830.70.

Also, the market capitalisation rose by N117 billion or 1.06 per cent to close at N11.124 trillion compared with N11.007 trillion recorded on Thursday.

On the other hand, Seplat topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N64 to close at N576 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N78, while Custodian and Allied Insurance was down by 50k to close at N5.30 per share.

UACN lost 30k to close at N8.70, while Unity Bank shed 7k to close at 85k per share.

In spite of the growth in market indicators, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 206.30 million shares valued at N2.75 billion in 3,538 deals.

This was against the 385.29 million shares worth N3.07 billion exchanged in 3,677 deals on Thursday.

Diamond Bank, following its proposed merger with Access Bank, dominated the activity chart, trading 30.41 million shares valued at N61.03 million.

United Bank for Africa came second with an account of 26.47 million shares worth N192. 34 million, while Zenith International Bank traded 18.98 million shares valued at N408.92 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 18.89 million shares worth N135.67 million, while Transcorp sold 17.16 million shares valued at N21.56 million.

(NAN)