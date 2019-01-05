Corporate Affairs Commission reduces business registration fee to N5,000

Related News

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the reduction of business registration fee by 50 per cent.

The fee fell from N10,000 to N5,000.

The commission also said Name reservation shall cost N500 till March 31.

In a statement on its Twitter handle on Thursday, the CAC said the offer would enable the public own corporate account with banks, have access to loans, grants, and other government interventions.

”Members of the public are enjoined to take advantage of this window, to register their Business Names at the reduced cost of N5, 000 after the Name Reservation of N500.”