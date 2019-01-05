Corporate Affairs Commission reduces business registration fee to N5,000

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Head Office
Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Head Office

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the reduction of business registration fee by 50 per cent.

The fee fell from N10,000 to N5,000.

The commission also said Name reservation shall cost N500 till March 31.

In a statement on its Twitter handle on Thursday, the CAC said the offer would enable the public own corporate account with banks, have access to loans, grants, and other government interventions.

”In an effort to deepen the benefits of its reform initiatives, the Corporate Affairs Commission has extended the reduction of cost of Registration of Business Names from N10,000 to N5,000

”After the Name Reservation of N500, with effect from the 31st December 2018 to 31st March 2019.

”The Business Incentive Strategy is aimed at creating a window for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to formalize their businesses, which will enable them own corporate account with Banks, have access to Loans, grants, and other government interventions.

”Members of the public are enjoined to take advantage of this window, to register their Business Names at the reduced cost of N5, 000 after the Name Reservation of N500.”

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.