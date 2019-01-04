Customs generates N1.2 trillion revenue – Official

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N1.2 trillion revenue for 2018.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Deputy Comptroller, Joseph Attah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Attah explained that what was realised in 2018 was N164.8 billion more than the 2017 collection, which was N1.037 trillion.

Similarly, he said a total of 5,235 seizures with duty paid value (DPV) of N61.5 billion were made, pointing out that the stride was due to NCS reinvigorated anti-smuggling operations.

According to him, these seizures include arms, ammunition, more than 59 containers of Tramadol and other controlled drugs as well as 320,709 bags of imported rice.

He quoted the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, as saying “the historic feat was due to dogged pursuit of what was right rather than being populist by compromising national interest on the altar of individual or group interests.’’

Mr Ali said the increasing annual revenue generation from the service in the last three years was as a result of reforms being carried out by the service.

He stated that the reforms included the upgrade on the electronic systems from Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS I) to NICIS II, which had blocked leakages and strategic deployment of manpower.

Other strategies were strict enforcement of extant guidelines by Tariff and Trade Department and robust stakeholder engagement which resulted to increase in compliance and increased disposition of Officers and Men to put national interest above selves.

“Though smuggling remains a challenge, the service’s three layers security strategy continues to make smuggling unattractive to the smugglers.

“While the service continues to deal decisively with smugglers, fellow citizens, especially border dwellers and port users are advised to support NCS by reporting any smuggling activity to the nearest Customs formation.

“Together we can protect our economy and security by joining hands to fight smuggling and ensure that appropriate customs duty is paid on every dutiable import.

“Accordingly, we appreciate compliant stakeholders that have supported the Service in 2018 and call on all Nigerians and especially international trade actors to help make 2019 better for the nation” customs boss said.

(NAN)