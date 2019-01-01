Merger: Free ATM services for Diamond Bank, Access Bank customers

PIC MIX: Access Bank - Diamond Bank
PIC MIX: Access Bank - Diamond Bank

Beginning Tuesday, customers of Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc will have free access to 3,100 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for seamless banking services.

This revelation is contained in a statement issued by the banks on Monday.

The move follows the planned merger of the banks which is expected to be concluded in the first half of the year.

The banks, in the statement, said the merger will give customers access to the largest ATM network in the country.

Diamond Bank Plc in a follow-up message on Tuesday said all its customers across the world can now use their bank cards on Access Bank Automated Teller Machines without paying the customary N65 per transaction.

“Wishing everyone a happy new year. Now with over 3100 ATMs free to use for all our customers,” the bank said via its official Twitter handle.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had in 2014 announced that cash withdrawal at another bank other than an account holder’s bank would cost N65, although withdrawal at the ATMs of a customer’s bank is free.

According to the apex bank’s directive, the first three transactions in a month by the customer of another bank are free for the card holder but paid for by the issuing bank.

But, by this development, customers who have accounts with both banks would be exempted from the interbank charges.

This implies that customers using the ATM can presume that the banks are one, even as their merger negotiations still remain ongoing.

“Access Bank and Diamond Bank Customers now have access to over 3,100 ATMs free of charge,” the statement said Monday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Oladeinde Olawoyin

Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.