Merger: Free ATM services for Diamond Bank, Access Bank customers

Beginning Tuesday, customers of Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc will have free access to 3,100 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for seamless banking services.

This revelation is contained in a statement issued by the banks on Monday.

The move follows the planned merger of the banks which is expected to be concluded in the first half of the year.

The banks, in the statement, said the merger will give customers access to the largest ATM network in the country.

Diamond Bank Plc in a follow-up message on Tuesday said all its customers across the world can now use their bank cards on Access Bank Automated Teller Machines without paying the customary N65 per transaction.

“Wishing everyone a happy new year. Now with over 3100 ATMs free to use for all our customers,” the bank said via its official Twitter handle.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had in 2014 announced that cash withdrawal at another bank other than an account holder’s bank would cost N65, although withdrawal at the ATMs of a customer’s bank is free.

According to the apex bank’s directive, the first three transactions in a month by the customer of another bank are free for the card holder but paid for by the issuing bank.

But, by this development, customers who have accounts with both banks would be exempted from the interbank charges.

This implies that customers using the ATM can presume that the banks are one, even as their merger negotiations still remain ongoing.

