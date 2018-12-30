NSE expels 35 stockbroking firms (FULL LIST)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says it has expelled 35 stockbroking firms from the bourse.
The NSE made this known in a disclosure published in Punch newspaper earlier in the week.
The Nigerian bourse said it took the decision after a special meeting of its national council held earlier in the month.
The disclosure called on investing members of the public who have dealings with the expelled firms to transfer their accounts to any licensed firm recognised by the bourse.
Here is a list of the affected firms:
1. Andruche Investments Plc
2. Angela Eccies Limited
3. Associated Trust Investment and Finance Limited
4. Beaver Securities Limited
5. Betraco Securities Limited
6. Cobal Ventures Limited
7. Financial Intermediaries Limited
8. Corporate Focus Securities Limited
9. GF Securities Limited
10. IB Finance Limited
11. Intergrated Securities Limited
12. Integrated Ventures Nigeria Limited
13. Intercommerce and Consultant Limited
14. Investment and Capital Development Company Limited
15. Investment Trust Company Limited
16. Kamrash Securities Limited
17. Lakeside Asset Management Limited
18. M and F Investment and Securities Limited
19. Milestone Investment and Securities Limited
20. Millennium Investment Trust Limited
21. Moji Securities and Investment Nigeria Limited
22. Morgan Trust Asset Management Limited (formerly known as IMB Morgan Plc/IMB Securities Limited)
23. Multibank International Securities Limited
24. Nationwide Finance and International Securities Limited
25. Novelty Investment Limited
26. Optimus finance and securities Limited
27. Pabod Finance and Investment Company Limited
28. Pabofin Securities Limited
29. Path Securities and Investments Limited
30. Shiroro Finance Limited
31. Tassel Finance and Investment Limited
32. Unique Securities and Finance Services Limited
33. Upper Credit Securities and Investments Limited
34. WellsFargo Capital Limited
35. Westland Investment Limited