NNPC earns $627mn from oil, gas exports in September

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday it realised about $626.62 million from crude oil and gas export for September 2018.

The NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said the revenue was realised under NNPC’s US dollar transactions during the month.

He said the revenue was about 33.32 per cent higher than the previous month, with crude oil export sales contributing about $508.54 million, which is about 81.16 per cent of the dollar transactions compared with $337.62million contribution in the previous month.

While export gas sales amounted to $118.08 million in the month under review, transactions on crude oil and gas between September 2017 and September 2018 indicated that crude oil & gas worth $5.45 billion was exported.

Downstream Sector

In the downstream sector, the report noted that during the period, “NNPC continued to ensure increased petrol supply and effective distribution across the country.”

During the month, Mr Ughamadu said about 1.66 billion litres of petrol, translating to N55.50 million litres/day, were supplied by the corporation”.

Vandalised pipelines

The report also stated that in the month under review, a total of 125 pipeline points were vandalised, eight out of these 125 pipeline points failed to be welded and only one pipeline point was ruptured.

This shows a significant increase from the 86 vandalised points recorded last month.

The September 2018 NNPC Financial and Operations Report is the 38th edition of the broadcast of the corporation’s books aimed at enhancing probity and transparency of the corporation.

A further breakdown of the records for the month of September indicates that “Aba-Enugu and Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 36 points and 33 points respectively or approximately 29 per cent or 26 per cent of the vandalized points respectively.

“While PHC-Aba and Zaria-Gusau accounted for 10 per cent each; Atlas Cove-Mosimi and other locations accounted for 14 per cent and 11 per cent of the pipeline breaks, respectively”.

Gas Flare

About the off-take, commercialisation & utilization of natural gas, the report indicated that out of the 238.91 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas supplied in September 2018, a total of 142.09 BCF of gas was commercialised, comprising 30.36bcf and 111.7 per cent for the domestic and export market respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,011.96mmscf/d of gas to the domestic market and 3,724.26mmscf/d of gas supplied to the export market for the month. This implies that 59.47 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised while the balance of 40.53 per cent of gas was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

The report gave gas flare rate for the month at 8.60 per cent or 684.69mmscfd, compared with average gas flare rate of 10.17 per cent or 800.59mmscfd from September 2017 to September 2018.

Although Mr Ughamadu said the NNPC recorded trade surplus of about ₦9.85 billion in September, 2018, he said the figure is higher than the previous month’s deficit of ₦3.90 billion.

But, the figures cannot be independently confirmed, as the full report was not available to the public.

The report, which is part of newly released September 2018 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report showed that the ₦13.75 billion increase, relative to that of August 2018, is attributable to higher revenue by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the corporation’s upstream subsidiary.