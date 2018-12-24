Average petrol price increased in 2018 — NBS

Related News

The average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 1.3 per cent year-on-year, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau, according to a report on its website, also listed states with the highest and lowest average price of petrol in comparison with the approved government price of N145.

“Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 1.3 per cent year-on-year and 0.2 per cent month-on-month to N147.50 in November 2018 from N147.20 in October 2018.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Kebbi (N158.24), Kaduna (N156.75) & Taraba (N155.46)”

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Jigawa (N144.29), Sokoto (N144.20) & Imo (N142.50).”

On Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), the Bureau said the “average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by 5.46 per cent month-on-month.

“It increased by 11.68% year-on-year to N298.32 in November 2018 from N315.56 in October 2018.”

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Enugu (N358.33), Jigawa (N353.13), and Ebonyi (N348.99).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kaduna (N268.89), Kogi (N265.24) and Kwara (N263.33).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by -2.36 per cent month-on-month and increased by 7.17per cent year-on-year to N1145.21 in November 2018, from N1172.84 in October 2018.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Jigawa (N1352.94), Ekiti (N1326.67) & Borno (N1267.25).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Akwa Ibom (N1022.08), Lagos (N1009.33) and Bayelsa (N1000.00).

Also the Average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased by 0.10 per cent month-on-month and 10.18 per cent year-on-year to N219.54 in November 2018 from to N219.33 in October 2018.

The report said states with the highest average price of diesel were Imo (N242.11), Osun (N240.62) and Borno (N238.89).

“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Kaduna (N195.50), Bayelsa (N196.82) and kwara (N200.00),” it said.