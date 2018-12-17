Nigeria’s business regulator, SEC, speaks on Access Bank acquisition of Diamond Bank

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Amid reports on Monday about merger plans between Access Bank and Diamond Bank, the capital market regulatory authority, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given clarification on the current situation.

The commission, in a statement by its spokesperson, Efe Ebelo, sent to PREMIUM TIMES said only a notice to merge has been received from the management of the two banks and not the actual merger.

In the statement titled: SEC’s position on Access Bank/Diamond Bank merger, the commission said: “The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is aware of the intention of Access Bank and Diamond Bank to go into a merger.

“Access Bank and Diamond Bank have both notified the Commission and the general public. It is a notice to merge. They have not merged yet. SEC is awaiting their application on the matter.

“The SEC received on Monday, December 17, 2018, notice of intention by Diamond Bank & Access Bank to merge. The Commission is currently waiting for their formal Application,” the statement said.

Earlier, Diamond Bank, in a statement regarding its scheme to merge with Access Bank, said its Board of directors selected Access Bank as the preferred bidder with respect to a potential merger of the two banks.

The bank said the completion of the merger was subject to certain shareholder and regulatory approvals.

“The proposed merger would involve Access Bank acquiring the entire issued share capital of Diamond Bank in exchange for a combination of cash and shares in Access Bank via a Scheme of Merger.

“Based on the agreement reached by the Boards of the two financial institutions, Diamond Bank shareholders will receive a consideration of N3.13 per share, comprising of N1.00 per share in cash and the allotment of two New Access Bank ordinary shares for every seven Diamond Bank ordinary shares held as at the Implementation date,” it announced.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Bassey Udo

Bassey Udo is PREMIUM TIMES’ Business & Economy Editor. He has covered finance, energy, oil, gas & extractive industries for over a decade. He is a winner of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation (Wealth of Nations) Award for Business Reporting. Bassey is an alumnus of the U.S. International Visitors Leadership Programme. Twitter: @ba_udo

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.