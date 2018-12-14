Nigeria’ inflation rate rises to 11.28% in November – NBS

Nigeria’s consumer price index (CPI), otherwise referred to as the inflation rate for goods and services, rose to 11.28 per cent in November, the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) has said.
This is its highest value since May.
The statistics agency, in its latest CPI report published on Friday, said the new rate rose from 11.26 per cent recorded in October.
The CPI measures the average change in prices of goods and services consumed by people for day-to-day living over time. The change is about 0.0006 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in October 2018 (0.74) per cent.
“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending November 2018 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 12.41 per cent, showing 0.37 per cent point decline from 12.78 per cent recorded in October 2018,” it says.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.