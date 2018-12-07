Four Nigerian SMEs to showcase products at maiden African trade fair in Egpyt

Related News

Four small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are to showcase Nigerian clothing designs, footwear and agricultural products at the maiden Intra-African Trade Fair scheduled for Cairo, Egypt between December 11 and 17.

The participation of the quartet in the trade fair will be facilitated by an Egypt-based Nigerian professional group, the Association of Professional Nigerians in Egypt.

The association, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday by its president, Obi Emekekwue, named the four growing Nigerian companies as Clothing Africana, Proach Shoes, Shoeplanet Multi Concepts Limited and Renyam Nigeria Company.

Mr Emekekwue said Clothing Africana is a Lagos-based fashion and styling outfit, while Proach Shoes are manufacturers of high quality made-in-Nigeria shoes.

Shoe Planet Multi Concepts Limited, he said, is a made-in-Nigeria designer, producer and marketer of high quality bags, shoes and other fashion-related products, while Renyam Nigeria Company specialises in agricultural products, including acha (hungry rice), honey, livestock, beans, maize, millet, and vegetables.

The APNEG president said the sponsorship would cover the travel and accommodation costs of representatives of the companies for their travel from Nigeria to Egypt to participate in the trade fair as well as the cost of providing them with exhibition booths.

The Intra-African Trade Fair is organized by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), in collaboration with the African Union Commission, and hosted by Egyptian government.

Organisers say more than 1,000 registered exhibitors from 41 countries are expected to attend, apart from more than 70,000 visitors.

Mr Emekekwue said the association selected the four companies as beneficiaries of the sponsorship after a competitive process that involved extensive reviews of their company profiles and products by APNEG members.

He said the decision to sponsor the small businesses to the trade fair was part of APNEG’s commitment to foster improved economic ties between Nigeria and Egypt.

Besides, he said the participation of the companies would expose Nigerian products to the Egyptian market and enable the small businesses make useful contacts to grow their businesses.

APNEG, which is open to all Nigerian professionals resident in Egypt, was established to work for the advancement of Nigeria, promote and project a positive image of Nigeria and her cultural values.

The group is also committed to the promotion of mutual understanding among its members and serve as a channel of communication with the government and people of Nigeria.