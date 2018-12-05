AMCON to help partners recover N740bn from obligors

Related News

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, has pledged the full support of AMCON to its partners in their bid to recover the corporation’s portfolio.

A statement by AMCON spokesperson, Jude Nwauzor, on Wednesday said the AMCON boss made the submission at a programme organised by the corporation and its partners in Lagos.

Mr Kuru said the corporation would strengthen its Asset Management Partners (AMPs) to ensure recovery of 20 per cent or N740 billion of the total Eligible Bank Assets (EBAs) of AMCON portfolio of N3.7 trillion that are out there in the hands of obligors.

AMPs are firms AMCON engaged in 2016 to complement its recovery efforts as part of its renewed strategy to resolve some 6,000 accounts within its portfolio of accounts.

While declaring the 2-day event open, the AMCON boss said the corporation placed equal importance on the ability of the partners to recover the outsourced accounts because their efforts count towards the achievement of AMCON’s core mandate.

Mr Kuru who was represented at the event by Aliyu Kalgo, the Group Head of Enforcements at AMCON, also urged the APMs to discharge their assignments within the defined rules of engagement as stipulated by the AMCON Act and as seasoned professionals.

He said, “It is a well-known fact that AMCON has a unique and limited mandate; therefore, AMCON must maximize every opportunity to state its cases with the highest quality of representation, which was why we came up with the AMP programme that has been of tremendous development in our efforts to recover debts owed the country by a few individuals who have over the years remained recalcitrant.

“We are very grateful for all the AMPs who work with us towards achieving our recovery mandate. We are mindful of the enormous responsibility placed on your in this regard.”

On the plans of AMCON to ensure that AMPs experience hitch-free recovery processes, the MD argued that when recovered, the debts would go a long way in boosting the economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We will continue to emphasise the need for more diligence even as we continue to partner with you,” he said.

“In the future, we will enlist AMPs who have made significant recoveries as part of the facilitators for similar events so that they will share some insights and critical success factors with us as well as their colleagues. If the recovery process was easy and straightforward we would not have engaged you in the first instance. We, therefore, recognise the fact that it is a challenging assignment and that is why we selected you. We promise to be with you all through the hardship and together we shall succeed.”

Also addressing the participants, Chuka Agbu, a lawyer, urged the AMPs to explore and apply the special powers as provided by the AMCON Act in their pursuit of these recalcitrant debtors of the corporation.

He further advised the AMPs to leverage the major provisions of the AMCON Act such as bankruptcy, receivership, asset tracing amongst others in their quest to track down the obligors and eventually compel them to repay their obligations.