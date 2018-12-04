CIBN urges Nigerians abroad to invest in home country

Central bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central bank of Nigeria building

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) says it is encouraging Nigerians abroad to contribute to the development of the country’s economy, as part of its advocacy programmes.

The president of the institut, Uche Olowu, said this while speaking about some of the initiatives of the CIBN during the 53rd Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos on Friday.

He said, “We have continued with our role as the conscience of the industry by paying more attention to constructive stakeholders’ engagements for the benefit of our corporate and individual members.

“In view of this, we organised, through our USA branch, a conference to encourage Nigerians abroad to invest more in the country’s economy for the good of the greater number of the populace.”

Mr Olowu said the governing council of the institute recently introduced a quarterly discussion to examine pertinent issues affecting the banking industry and came up with its position for the benefit of the various key stakeholders.

At the event, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said in addition to key macroeconomic concerns such as inflation and exchange rate stability, the CBN would ensure its policies and programmes focus on supporting job creation and fostering inclusive growth.

“I hope to use this opportunity tonight to convey a sense of the strong commitment of the Central Bank of Nigeria towards supporting measures that would wean the nation from its dependence on imported goods, create wealth and jobs for our teeming youths, and promote a more stable and resilient financial system,” he said.

