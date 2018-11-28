CBN supplies $210 mn in wholesale FOREX market, others

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday intervened in the wholesale segment of the foreign exchange market, supplying about $100 million to dealers in that window.

In the latest round of intervention announced in Abuja, the CBN said it also injected about $55 million each in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Invisibles segments to meet the needs of customers.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, again assured of the Bank’s continued mediation in the interbank foreign exchange market in order to guarantee stability.

Last week, the CBN also intervened in the wholesale segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 to the tune of $210 million.a

Meanwhile, the Naira continued its stable run against the United States dollars on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, exchanging at an average of N362/$1 in the BDC segment of markets across Lagos and Abuja.