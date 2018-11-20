Yobe govt. promises to sustain immunisation coverage

Related News

The Yobe State Government on Monday said it will remain committed to ensuring the success of routine immunisation in the state.

The state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, stated this in a tripartite assessment teleconference between the state government, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Dangote Foundation.

He said that the improvement in security had provided opportunity to reach more women and children for coverage in remote areas.

“I want to assure the Bill and Melinda Gates and Dangote foundations that we will not relent in consolidating the gains recorded,” he said.

He solicited for expansion of support from the two partners to sustain the coverage of the state, including hard to reach areas where the communities resettled.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, commended the Yobe government for showing commitment and resilience to making “solid progress in immunisation coverage in Nigeria.”

Mr Gates urged the government to maintain the tempo as the country prepared to go for new round of immunisation.

Aliko Dangote, the chairman, Dangote Foundation, who was represented by Zuwaira Yusuf, the managing director of the foundation, expressed delight with the successes recorded by the tripartite agreement, saying that there is success in teamwork.

(NAN)