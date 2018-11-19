NCC decries telecoms operators’ non-compliance to AOL

Related News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has decried the non-compliance of telecommunications operators to the payment of the Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

The Director, Licensing and Authorisation, NCC, Funlola Akiode, said during the Annual Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Selected Licence Categories on Monday in Lagos, that such act was a breach of operators’ obligation.

Represented by the Head, Post Licensing Unit, NCC, Chukwuma Azikiwe, Mrs Akiode said that non-compliance to terms, conditions and obligations was of concern to the commission.

”With respect to compliance with Licence terms, conditions and obligations, our recent audit checks revealed that some licensees were not in compliance with obligations such as payment of Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

“Some operators are not in compliance with approved Individual Consumer Code of Practice (ICCP), Type Approval of equipment, submission of statistical data and information on their change of address.

“Another important concern is in the area of licence renewal. We also observed the issue of delay in licence renewal by licensees whose licences have expired or about to expire.

“They erroneously relied on the aspect of the licence document which states that their licence would be automatically renewed.

“I wish to reiterate that renewal of expired licence is not automatic but subject to fulfilment of obligations,” she said.

According to her, renewal of licence is subject to being up to date in payment of AOL, development and publication of approved ICCP.

Mrs Akiode said licence renewal was subjected to updated type approval of telecommunications equipment, payment of spectrum and numbering where applicable, among others.

She urged licensees to take advantage of the forum to sought clarifications on any issue regarding their licence obligations and renewal processes and procedures.

Mrs Akiode said the regulatory body had been recently inundated with complaints by subscribers on issues such as the non-compliance with directions on data roll-over and automatic renewal of data service.

She said there were complaints on discrepancies in the advertised data speed and actual speed experienced by consumers after subscribing to a service.

”The commission is fully aware and committed to discharging its mandate, especially in facilitating a conducive telecommunication environment and guiding the industry to sustain the achievement already recorded in the industry.

”It can only achieve this with the cooperation and support of the licensees, with respect to compliance with extant laws and subsidiary legislations,” the director said.

(NAN)