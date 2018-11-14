Why our Q3 account was delayed – Medview Airline

Related News

Nigerian air carrier, Medview Airline Plc, on Wednesday attributed the late filing of its account for the third quarter of the year to a recent reorganisation in its operations.

In a disclosure sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, the airline said it has since filed the account for the period ended September 30.

The disclosure, signed by the company secretary, Abdullahi Al-Ilory, regretted any inconveniences the late filing might have caused the airline’s shareholders and other concerned members of the public.

“The late filing was occasioned by the recent reorganisation in the company that affected some staff of the department that is responsible for the preparation and filing of the financials,” Mr Al-Ilory said.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) listed Medview Airline on its main board in January 2017. The listing was done by introduction of 9.75 billion (9,750,649,400) ordinary shares at N1.50 per share.

Medview is one of Nigeria’s foremost airlines, airlifting about three million passengers and 46 million tons of cargo (annually) to different local and regional destinations.

The airline recently sacked about 60 members of its staff comprising pilots, engineers and crew members.

The workers were said to have been served the termination letters on October 5, with a clause that they would be reconsidered for employment ”when the situation improves”.

The Executive Director, Business Development of the airline, Isiaq Na-Allah, had attributed the action to the ”realities of the prevailing economic situation in the country and the need for the airline to restructure its operations”.