Trading maintains positive mood on NSE, up by 0.37 per cent

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed northward on Thursday with the market indicators appreciating further by 0.37 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation increased further by N42 billion or 0.37 per cent to close at N11.765 trillion against N11.722 trillion on Wednesday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 32,108.30, rose by 120.20 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 32,228.50.

Nestle Nigeria, the most priced equity on the exchange, led the gainers’ table, improving by N20 to close at N1, 450 per share.

Presco followed with a gain of N1.75 to close at N66.25, while CAP added 85k to close at N26.60 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank rose by 45k to close at N37.50, while Union Bank of Nigeria garnered 40k to close at N5.30 per share.

On the other hand, Mobil Oil topped the laggards’ chart, declining by N11.70 to close at N1.51 per share.

The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria trailed with a loss of N2 to close at N18.25, while Flour Mills shed N1.55 to close at N15.25 per share.

Redstar was down by 25k to close at N4.25, while Vitafoam depreciated by 23k to close at N3.23 per share.

The banking stocks remained the most sought with Access Bank dominating the activity chart, exchanging 81.26 million shares valued at N649.92 million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 31.71 million shares worth N235.01 million, while FCMB Group sold 10.58 million shares valued at N17.77 million.

Regency Insurance traded 8.68 million shares worth N1.74 million, while African Prudential transacted 8.54 million shares valued at N29.96 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 200.13 million shares worth N2.67 billion in 2,639 deals, a decrease of 55.54 per cent.

This was against a total of 450.14 million shares valued at N9.39 billion achieved in 2, 858 deals on Wednesday.

(NAN)