Naira remains stable at N360.5 to dollar at parallel market

Naira Notes
Naira Notes used to illustrate the story

The Naira on Friday remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N360.5 to the dollar.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N418 respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N418 respectively.

At the investors’ window, the naira was sold at N363.74 to the dollar while it closed at N306.60 to the dollar at the official CBN window

Investors settled for 226.35 million dollars at the investors’ window.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira remained stable at the parallel market since Monday

The CBN has continued to intervene at the foreign exchange market to ensure the stability of the naira.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.