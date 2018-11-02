Naira remains stable at N360.5 to dollar at parallel market

Related News

The Naira on Friday remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N360.5 to the dollar.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N418 respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N418 respectively.

At the investors’ window, the naira was sold at N363.74 to the dollar while it closed at N306.60 to the dollar at the official CBN window

Investors settled for 226.35 million dollars at the investors’ window.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira remained stable at the parallel market since Monday

The CBN has continued to intervene at the foreign exchange market to ensure the stability of the naira.

(NAN)