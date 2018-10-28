Arunma Oteh to leave World Bank, join Oxford University

Related News

A World Bank vice president, Arunma Oteh, is to leave her position on December 1 to join Oxford University.

Ms Oteh, a former director general, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will be joining St Antony’s College of the university as an academic scholar in January, Reuters reports.

The news wire service quoted two sources it said were well positioned to know as saying Ms Oteh will be departing her current position before the end of her tenure as treasurer and vice president of the World Bank.

Ms Oteh joined the service of the bank in 2015 shortly after her stint at SEC.

Since then, the report noted, she and her team have been responsible for managing the World Bank’s $200 billion debt portfolio.

In a note sent to staff, the World Bank president, Jim Kim, thanked Ms Oteh for her committed service to the World Bank Group, it’s mission and clients around the world.

Mr Kim wished Ms Oteh the best at Oxford.