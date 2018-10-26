Related News

Some highly capitalised stocks on Friday posted price appreciation with the market indicators improving further by 1.11 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation appreciated by N132 billion or 1.11 per cent to close at N12.013 trillion against N11.881 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 32,545.06 inched 362.27 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 32,907.33.

Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, gaining N10.50 to close at N211 per share.

Julius Berger followed with a gain of N2.15 to close at N23.70, while Ecobank Transnational garnered 75k to close at N16.75 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank gained 50k to close at N37, while Oando increased by 25k to close at N5.35 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N3.60 to close at N77 per share.

International Breweries was down by N1 to close at N8.10, while UPDC declined by 90k to close at N8.10 per share.

The financial services sector maintained its leadership as the most traded with Sterling Bank emerging the most traded stock, exchanging 106.83 million shares valued N147.39 million.

FCMB Group followed with an account of 43.66 million shares worth N68.031 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 18.02 million shares worth N37.22 million.

Access Bank exchanged 16.27 million shares valued at N130.16 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.09 million shares worth N338.23 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded dropped by 19.78 per cent as investors bought and sold 280.33 million shares valued at N1.96 billion in 3,918 deals.

This was against the 349.46 million shares worth N3.67 billion traded in 3,128 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)