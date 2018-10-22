Naira loses marginally against dollar at parallel market

Related News

The Naira on Monday lost 50 kobo to close at N360.5 to the dollar, weaker than N360 posted on Friday at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N417, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N417, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the Naira closed at N364. 09, while the market turnover stood at 168.96 million dollars.

Currency traders opined that the build up to the 2019 general elections made the market vibrant due to increase in patronage.

(NAN)