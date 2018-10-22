Naira loses marginally against dollar at parallel market

A Bureau De Change, BDCs, operator
A Bureau De Change, BDCs, operator

The Naira on Monday lost 50 kobo to close at N360.5 to the dollar, weaker than N360 posted on Friday at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N417, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N480 and N417, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the Naira closed at N364. 09, while the market turnover stood at 168.96 million dollars.

Currency traders opined that the build up to the 2019 general elections made the market vibrant due to increase in patronage.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.