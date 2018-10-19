Dangote Cement maintains price leadership on NSE

Related News

Dangote Cement maintained its leadership on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), leading the price gainers’ table for the second consecutive trading day, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The stock appreciated further on Friday by N4 to close at N210 per share.

Access Bank followed with a gain of 50k to close at N8.30, while Guinness also gained 50k to close at N79.50 per share.

Unilever rose by 40k to close at N43.90, while Zenith Bank added 35k to close at N22.90 per share.

The market indices rebounded by 0.54 per cent.

The All-Share Index inched higher by 177.06 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 32,841.89 against 32,664.63 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.925 trillion, rose by N64 billion or 0.54 per cent to close at N11.989 trillion.

Conversely, Nestle recorded the highest price loss of N30 to close at N1,370 per share.

Forte Oil trailed with a loss of N2.05 to close at N20.15, while CAP was down by 95k to close at N30.05 per share.

GlaxosmithKline dropped 80k to close at N12.70, while PZ declined by 20k to close at N12.40 per share.

The financial services sector dominated trading activities with Hallmark Insurance trading 91.22 million shares worth N25.54 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 14.53 million shares valued at N27.34 million, while Acess Bank sold 10.49 million shares worth N84.13 million.

FCMB Group exchanged 9.25 million shares valued at N14.47 million, while Zenith Bank accounted for 8.55 million shares worth N194.12 million.

In all, a total of 212.65 million shares valued at N1.46 billion were exchanged by investors in 2,385 deals.

This was in contrast to the 173.63 million shares worth N3.66 billion exchanged in 2,974 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)