Naira depreciates marginally against dollar at investors’ window

Naira notes used to illustrate the story.
Naira notes used to illustrate the story.

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the investors’ window, trading at N364, weaker than N363.72 posted on Tuesday.

Market turnover stood at 264.04 million dollars, while it traded at N306.35 to the dollar at the official CBN window.

At the parallel market, the Naira closed at N359.5 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N482 and N421.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the Naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N482 and N421.

The Nigerian currency remained stable at the market largely due to series of interventions by the CBN.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.