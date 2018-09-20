Market indicators appreciate by 0.33% on NSE

Related News

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Thursday on a positive growth, with Lafarge Wapco leading the gainers’ table for the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial market indicators appreciated marginally by 0.33 per cent growth.

Specifically, the market capitalisation inched N39 billion or 0.33 per cent to close at N11.858 trillion against N11.819 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 105.77 points or 0.33 per cent to close higher at 32,480.89 compared with 32,375.12 posted on Wednesday.

Lafarge Wapco led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N2.05 to close at N22.75 per share.

Guinness followed with a gain of N2 to close at N88, while UACN improved by 90k to close at N11.10 per share.

Flourmill gained 80K to close at N20.10 and Dangote Sugar up by 65K to close at N14.70 per share.

On the other hand, Seplat topped the losers’ chart, shedding N6.70 to close at N600 per share.

Okumu Oil trailed with a loss of N2.90 to close at N77, while CCNN and Nigerian Breweries declined by N1.10 each to close at 23.70 and N89 per share respectively.

Glaxosmith was down by 65k to close at N14.70 per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares traded rose by 18.74 per cent, while value of shares transacted increased by 32.20 per cent.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 226.027 million shares valued at N2.34 billion in 2,873 deals.

This was against the 190.353 million shares worth N1.77 billion exchanged in 2,780 deals on Wednesday.

Nem Insurance was the most active stock, exchanging 39.12 million shares worth N1.29 billion in 16 deals.

First Aluminium followed with an account of 36.57 million shares valued at N226.04 million in 28 deals, while Zenith Bank traded 20.73 million shares worth N440.42 million in 203 deals.

Access Bank sold 20.203 million shares valued at N213.71 million in 80 deals, while FBN Holdings exchanged 19.46 million shares worth N98.14 million in 176 deals.

(NAN)