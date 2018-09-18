‘How global turmoil can help businesses flourish’

Related News

Global turmoil and the search for new operating models are providing an ideal time for sustainable business models and public sector policies to flourish, a business leader has said.

Amy Jadesimi, managing director of the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, LADOL, said this in a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the GIZ Joint Symposium 2018 Economy & Social Development, in Bad Neuenahr, Germany last Tuesday.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) (English: German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH) is a German development agency headquartered in Bonn and Eschborn that provides services in the field of international development cooperation.

The symposium brought some 800 participants together in Bad Neuenahr where they discussed the main theme of ‘Globalisation Revisited’.

“There have never been as many educated, healthy connected people in the world as there are now and we have definitive evidence that sustainable operating models will outcompete all others,” Ms Jadesimi said.

She encouraged the participants to be optimistic and use this time to support and enable sustainable private sector companies in low income, high growth countries to flourish.

This, she said, will lead to massive job creation and attract the trillions of dollars needed to help us meet the United Nations 17 global goals and 169 targets.

While not denying the negative consequences of globalisation, she saw the present moment as one of unprecedented opportunity, and argued that a new and more equal age of globalisation is unfolding.

“Even though the world has dramatically improved over the last few hundred years, most of us think that it’s getting worse,” she said. “Our task is to see how to accelerate the positive changes that are currently going on.”

“Lose the mindset that this is a negative thing,” she said. “We are in a golden age right now. All the ingredients for positive, sustainable change are present: an increasingly educated and connected population; a blueprint and template – the SDGs – that we can use to define new solutions; and people in power who recognise the need to change.”