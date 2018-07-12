Finance Minister, Adeosun, reconstitutes tax appeal tribunals

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun (Photo Credit: adelove.com)
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun (Photo Credit: adelove.com)

The Federal Government has reconstituted the Tax Appeal Tribunals in the six geo-political zones as well as Lagos and Federal Capital Territory.

The reconstitution of the Tribunals is in accordance with Section 2(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Establishment Act.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who announced this on Thursday in Abuja, said the Tribunals would adjudicate over disputes arising from the operation of Federal Tax Laws and Regulations in the country.

The Minister said, “The reconstitution of the Tax Appeal Tribunals is an essential part of building tax payers trust and confidence in the fairness of the system.

“The Federal Ministry of Finance has undertaken a rigorous process to select competent persons on the basis of merit who will be expected to discharge their duties professionally.”

She added that the Ministry sought nominations from a number of professional bodies and stakeholders, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The Tax Appeal Commissioners, according to the Minister, are expected to hold office for a term of three (3) years from the date of appointment.

Each Tribunal is made up of a Chairman and four Commissioners knowledgeable in the laws, regulations, norms and practices of taxation in Nigeria, management and trade.

1. ABUJA TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Iriogbe Ayo AliceChairman
2Prof. Ishola Rufus AkintoyeMember
3Ajayi Julius BamideleMember
4Dr. Almustapha AliyuMember
5Nasiru KuliyaMember

2. LAGOS TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Lassise-Phillips Olanrewaju MoshoodChairman
2Dike Mark Anthony ChidolueMember
3Sanusi Maijamaa AjiyaMember
4Mrs Titilola AkibayoMember
5Rasaq Adekunle QuadriMember

3. NORTH-EAST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Bagoni Alhaji BukarChairman
2Barr. Bashir MaiduguMember
3Adamu IsmailaMember
4Tijanayi Musa IsaMember
5Mrs. Nafisa Shehu AwakMember

4. NORTH WEST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Umar Mohammed AdamuChairman
2Isa Kabir DandagoMember
3Bayero A.S. MuhammadMember
4Abubakar-Gwandu SameerahMember
5Dr. Ahmad M. KumsheMember

5. NORTH CENTRAL ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN JOS, PLATEAU STATE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Barr. Richard BalaChairman
2Barr. Emmanuel Seungwa UkeraMember
3Ogbaenyi Ivan ChikwenduMember
4Abdul Zaidu IddeMember
5Mrs. Atoki DupeMember

6. SOUTH WEST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN IBADAN, OYO STATE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Ajibola Akinmade       Chairman
2Atitola Felix BimboMember
3Falade Sufian AlaniMember
4Mrs. Queensley S. SeghosimeMember
5Princess Elemanya EbilahMember

7. SOUTH EAST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN ENUGU, ENUGU STATE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Chukwuemeka EzeChairman
2Ide John UdeagbalaMember
3Anyaduba John ObioraMember
4Mazi Nnamdi OkwuadigboMember
5Obri Francis OgarMember

8. SOUTH SOUTH ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN BENIN, EDO STATE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Odiase-Alegimenlen ObehiChairman
2Ala Peters DavidMember
3Mrs. Hilda OzohMember
4Ajokwu Vitalis FridayMember
5Otusanya Olatunde JuliusMember

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.