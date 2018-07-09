Economist Magazine ranks Lagos Business School among World’s 50 top business institutions

Related News

Lagos Business School (LBS) has emerged the only school in Africa listed among the top 50 business schools in the world in the Economist Magazine’s 2018 EMBA ranking.

Uchenna Uzo, the Director, MBA Programmes, LBS, said at a news conference in Lagos on Monday that the school’s Executive MBA was ranked 48th best in the world out of 65 schools.

Mr Uzo said the annual ranking of the world best providers of EMBA programme was based on personal development/educational experience and career development.

He said schools were judged based on the quality of their EMBA participants, work experience, the number of industry sectors from which they applied, career progression and quality of faculty, among others.

According to him, LBS is ranked third in the world in the percentage increase in pre-EMBA salary on graduation.

“We are pleased that our work here at LBS is being acknowledged across the globe.

“We are committed to doing even more to transform business education and management practice in Africa and beyond by producing quality graduates who will change the status quo,’’ he said.

Mr Uzo noted that LBS EMBA students record a considerable increase in remuneration upon graduation from the programme.

On economic implication of the ranking, he said it would attract students from other parts of Africa.

“Presently, we have students from Cameroon and Cote d Voire and we have an expanded community.

“We are looking hopeful with the ranking to attract many more people to come,’’ Mr Uzo said.

He added that the ranking would have a lot of economic values for the school as well as investments opportunities for the country.

Mr Uzo said it would also strengthen opportunities for partnerships across different regions and synergies between Francophone and Anglophone countries.

Also speaking, Enase Okonedo, LBS Dean, said that the ranking was an indication that the corporate world recognised the value of an EMBA qualification from the school.

Mrs Okonedo said the ranking was a testament of the high quality of business and management education which the school offers and result of consistent and conscientious hard work.

She stated that other top institutions that featured in The Economist magazine’s 2018 EMBA ranking include the Yale School of Management and Arizona State University.

Mrs Okonedo said LBS just entered into a strategic partnership with Arizona State University for the International Accelerated Degree Programme (IADP).

Clare Omatseye, LBS Alumni Association President, said the ranking today showed that the school had passed the taste of time in terms of quality education.

Mrs Omatseye said that she was one of the privileged students that passed through the school for EMBA 19 years ago.

She said the school had been able to deliver consistent quality education and right values among the students.

According to her, it does not give only education but enlighten values among the students to be leaders.

She said the school had good lecturers, facilitators and good friendly environment for learning aimed at making students better managers in their different fields.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest achievement followed the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education 2018 ranking the LBS as the third in the open enrolment executive education providers in Africa for the 12th consecutive year.

(NAN)