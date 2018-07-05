NNPC Retail embarks on nationwide audit

Related News

The downstream arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Retail, said it has commenced a nationwide audit of its field operations.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, said the audit is to ensure all delisted trucks are in compliance with the company’s requirement to have the NNPC Retail logo and brand attributes removed from them.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, said the audit would help instill lasting sanity in the petroleum products haulage space across the country

He added that as market leaders in the downstream retail business, the move has become imperative to ensure that only authentic NNPC Retail tested and certified trucks bear the company’s logo and brand insignia.

Regarding a video on the social media showing a leaking fuel truck bearing an NNPC Retail like logo, speeding-off along a non-descript high way, the corporation said there was nothing concrete in the clip to show that the truck in question belongs to the NNPC Retail fleet .

“Unfortunately, our in-house investigation has been constrained by the lack of a plate number on the said truck and other identification marks we normally stencil on all authentic NNPC Retail trucks across the country,” the corporation added.

The statement also said all NNPC Retail trucks are road worthy and are subjected to the strictest oil and gas industry safety protocol and procedures, in line with their operational ethos of “Safety First”.

The NNPC further implored members of the public to notify them if they spot any unprofessional act by trucks bearing NNPC Retail logo, colours or name on the numbers: 09091000086 or 09091000087 and quickly note the plate number of such errant vehicle or driver.

The corporation also condoled with the government and people of Lagos State and the families of the victims of the unfortunate recent fuel tanker inferno on the Otedola Bridge resulting in the loss of lives and vehicles.