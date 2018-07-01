Nigerian EITI wants Board to refocus on poverty reduction initiatives

Related News

For more satisfactory outcomes to be achieved in the implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) standard, the Nigerian EITI wants the global board to refocus efforts on initiatives with visible impact on poverty reduction and improved standard of living of citizens.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, made the call while addressing the International Board of the global organisation at its meeting on Friday in Berlin, Germany.

Mr. Adio’s presentation entitled, “EITI Impact and Outlook in Nigeria”, was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday by NEITI spokesperson, Ogbonnaya Orji.

Mr Adio explained that the current focus by EITI on member countries to attain satisfactory progress in the implementation of EITI standard was not enough.

He conveyed Nigeria’s concerns that little or no attention was given to context and diversity of implementing countries; especially those in developing countries.

“Out of seven categories in the EITI Validation requirements, only one is focused on impact and outcome, while out of EITI 33 requirements, only four are on impacts and outcome,” Mr Adio noted.

He identified key areas Nigeria has made huge positive impacts in the implementation of EITI standards to include improvement in revenue recovery and generation of credible data for advancement of citizens’ engagement and debate required to push reforms in the extractive industry.

The Executive Secretary informed the international Board that NEITI operations in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria have so far led to recovery of revenues in excess of $3 billion from companies to government coffers.

Besides, he said, recoverable revenues in excess of $20 billion in the sector have also been disclosed by NEITI reports over the years, with recoverable revenues from process lapses leading to under-assessment, underpayments of taxes, royalties, signatures bonuses etc.

Mr. Adio further explained that through regular publications of credible and accessible critical data, NEITI has succeeded in opening up previously opaque sector to public scrutiny, thus increasing citizens’ demands for reforms.

While welcoming the EITI validation process designed to hold all implementing countries to the same standard, he however noted that such an important exercise needs to recognise and encourage impacts recorded by member countries.

He gave the assurance that Nigeria’s new direction in the implementation of EITI was driven by a five-year plan targeting strategic impacts on ordinary Nigerians and reversal of resource curse in the country.

According to Mr. Adio, implementation of the plan involved deepening openness in the sector; shaping the sector and overall governance reforms through constructive citizens’ engagement; strengthening demand for accountability and development of operational capacity.

The 20-member Board drawn from all parts of the world was chaired by the former Prime Minister of Sweden, Fredrik Reinfeldt.

The Board develops and shapes the policy direction of EITI that guides the 51 member countries in the organisation.